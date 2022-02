Local

Male found dead on side of road near Troy and Madison avenues on south side

A male was killed in a possible hit-and-run near Madison and Troy avenues on Feb. 19, 2022. (WISH Photo/Lakyn McGee)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A male was found dead on the side of the road near Troy and Madison avenues Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the scene just before 6:30 a.m.

Police say the male was likely killed in a hit-and-run but that was not immediately confirmed.

No additional information was provided.