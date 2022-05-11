Local

Male motorcyclist dies in crash at intersection of parkways in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A male motorcyclist died Wednesday afternoon in a crash with a semitractor-trailer at a Plainfield intersection, police said.

Plainfield Police Department was sent just after 12:15 p.m. Wednesday to the intersection of Ronald Reagan and Airtech parkways. Investigators learned a motorcyclist going south in the right lane of Ronald Reagan Parkway hit the semitractor-trailer that was turning left from the turn lane of northbound Ronald Reagan Parkway onto westbound Airtech Parkway.

The drivers of the vehicles were not being identified until next of kin has been notified, Plainfield police said in a news release.

The Marion County Coroner’s Officer ruled the motorcyclist died at Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis, the release said.

The release also said the male, whose age was not provided, was not wearing a helmet. In Indiana, people younger than 18 are required to wear a helmet and eye protection. People operating a motorcycle with a motorcycle learners permit are also required to wear a helmet.

Police say they have not determined the cause of the crash.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, Ronald Reagan Parkway was closed following the crash. The Plainfield Police Department later said the road was closed from U.S. 40 to Airtech Parkway.

Traffic for southbound Ronald Reagan Parkway from US 40 is closed to Airtech Parkway due to Officers working a crash. Please seek out alternate routes and avoid this area to help reduce traffic congestion in the area. pic.twitter.com/zjrKydNX1l — Plainfield Indiana Police Department (@PlainfieldPD) May 11, 2022