Female pedestrian dies after struck at Rural, 11th streets

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A female pedestrian was struck and killed Monday night at an intersection on the city’s east side, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

Officers were sent shortly after 9:10 p.m. Monday to a report of a traffic accident with injury at East 11th and North Rural streets.

Officer Aaron Hamer with IMPD’s public affairs division said officers found a female who had been struck by a vehicle. The driver stayed at the scene.

Correction: Police initially reported the victim was male.

