Male pedestrian struck, killed on west side near I-70

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A male pedestrian was stuck and killed on the west side near Interstate 70 on Tuesday afternoon.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the crash happened just before 4 p.m. on Holt Road.

The man was pronounced dead when emergency personnel arrived.

Indiana Department of Transportation said the I-70 exit ramp at Holt Road was closed due to the crash.

Police have not provided any additional information about the crash.