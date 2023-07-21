Man, 2 women, 13 children hurt in crash of SUV and child care center van

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Friday afternoon crash involving a child care center’s van caused minor injuries to a man, two women and 13 children, Indianapolis Fire Department says.

Authorities were sent just before 3:10 p.m. Friday to the crash at 10400 E. Washington St., which is east of Mitthoeffer Road.

A white Ford van was going west on Washington Street from the nearby Bright Minds Academy in Cumberland, making rounds to drop kids off, the fire department said in a news release. A gray Chevrolet Traverse was headed east on Washington Street, attempting to turn left into the parking lot of the Kroger grocery, when the van collided with the SUV.

The injured women and children were in the van. The injured man was in the SUV. All but four children, whose parents signed medical releases at the crash scene, were taken in good condition to Riley Hospital for Children, Eskenazi Hospital, and Community Hospital East.

“All of the occupants in both vehicles were wearing seatbelts and/or were secured in a car seat. Ages of the children in the van ranged from 10 months to 9 years,” said Rita L. Reith, battalion chief-media relations for the fire department, in the release.