Man, 4 children, resuscitated by firefighters in apartment fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Firefighters pulled and resuscitated a family from a fire in their apartment, Monday night.

A man and four children were found unconscious after their couch caught fire at the Briergate Apartments.

The Indianapolis Fire Department says they’re still in intensive care.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, the people may have been sleeping while the fire burned.

“Everybody worked together in an extraordinary fashion to make what happened happen last night,” the PIO of the Indianapolis Fire Department, Rita Reith, said.

On Monday, a group of heroic firefighters rescued a 28-year-old man and four children ages 1,3, 12 and 14 in an apartment fire on the east side of Indianapolis.

“Each of the crews basically grabbed one of the victims and established CPR protocols and was able to regain pulses on two of them before they left and all five of them by the time they got to the hospital,” Reith said.

One by one, firefighters found each of the victims unconscious after they discovered a small fire on a couch.

“Going into that situation where they were faced with nothing showing to light smoke to all of a sudden five cardiac arrests victims it just takes you from here to here in a matter of seconds,” Reith said.

“People here have children, little children. So, it’s very important. I think they did a very good job,” Joyce, a resident at the Briergate Apartments, said.

They say the smoke alarms were not working except in the common hallway.

According to the fire department, couches on fire can produce dangerous chemicals.

“They let command know that they had at least one victim that they were bringing out and it just kind of snowballed from there. So, other people within the apartment started doing continuing that search effort and they just kept bringing out victim after victim,” Reith said.

“I saw the fire trucks. In fact, a couple of them were parked way back here and there were others in the back, back in that area, so I thought with them parked like that it must have been really bad,” Joyce said.

The fire department says these types of fires don’t happen often.

“But when they do it’s important that everybody is on their a-game and what happened last night is everybody was on their a-game,” Reith said. “It hopefully will work out in the long run for all of these victims to make a full recovery.”

An investigation is underway to determine how the fire started.