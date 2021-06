Local

Man, 58, killed in Shelby County crash

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A man was killed in a Shelby County crash, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

On June 4, around 10 p.m., deputies were called to the area of County Road 600 West and 1200 North in Shelby County for a crash involving a motorcycle.

Deputies said James McKee, 58, was riding his motorcycle in that area when, for an unknown reason, the bike left the roadway.

After leaving the roadway, the motorcycle went into a ditch, throwing McKee off the bike.