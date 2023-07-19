Man accused of Howard Co. stabbing tells police he was ‘done with people

GREENTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — A 20-year-old man is accused of attempted murder after police say he attacked a man Tuesday night in an alley in Howard County because he was “done with people.”

Just after 9:30 p.m., Howard County dispatch received a report of a person stabbed in an alley in the 200 block of South Hunt Street in Greentown. That’s about 1 mile south of the Howard County Fairgrounds.

The 911 caller said the suspect was wearing a red and black hoodie and was last seen running west from the scene, the Howard County Sheriff’s Office says.

Officers located 48-year-old Ryan Cummins with a stab wound to his neck. He was receiving aid from a bystander. Cummins told police he was riding his bike in the alley when he was approached by a man wearing a red and black hoodie.

Cummins told officers the suspect approached him and began to pepper spray him in the face. He went on to say that he started fighting the man in self-defense, was stabbed in the neck, and fell to the ground.

Cummins said the suspect threatened to kill him, stood over him, and asked him his name. When he replied, “Ryan,” the suspect responded, “wrong guy,” and walked away. Police say Cummins didn’t know the man who attacked him.

Cummins was airlifted to a hospital for treatment. Police did not give an update on his condition.

About an hour after the stabbing, police say a Community Health Regional Health officer reported that a man matching the suspect’s description had arrived at the hospital.

Police identified the suspect as 20-year-old Justin Crow Jr., of Jonesboro, Tennessee. Using a photograph, Crow was positively identified by witnesses.

While detectives were interrogating Crow, officers executed search warrants at two homes in Greentown, including a house on Grant Street where Crow was staying with his grandparents. Police say evidence related to the crime was found in the grandparents’ home.

Police say Crow changed his story several times during the interview. At the end of the interview, Crow stated that Cummins called him a name, and it “triggered him.” Crow then admitted to stabbing Cummins in the neck with a box cutter and threatening to kill him because he was “just done with people,” police say.

Crow was taken to the Howard County Jail for attempted murder and was being held without bond.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Sheriff’s Detective Shirey at 765-614-3440.