Man almost swept away after water main break

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Citizens Energy Group says water service has been restored to those living along 25th Street, where a water main broke Wednesday morning. However, the massive flood from the break damaged several vehicles and flooded some homes.

“The water current just came up and took my car. I mean literally lifted my car up,” said George Shepard.

Shepard was driving along 25th street Wednesday morning on the way to a doctor’s appointment when he got caught up in the flood. A 10-year-old boy helped pull him to safety.

“I had to climb out the window, because the water was at my door knob. When I stepped out from the car, I slipped and went under the car, and he had to help me back up.”

Citizens repaired the line and reopened 25th Street between Wheeler and Keystone Avenue Wednesday evening. However, it will take some time before engineers determine what caused the break

Shepard said the amount of flooding from this water main break shocked him.

“I’m looking at trees and flat land. I’m not looking at Swamps. This reminds me of Louisiana, where they have deep swamps.”

Citizens Energy has a claims team that can help people whose property was damaged in the water main break.