Man and dog rescued from high water in Madison County

Anderson Firefighter Alex Etherington, who carried the dog to shore and handed him off to Anderson Firefighter Kyle Kuklenski. (Provided Photo/East Madison Fire Territory)
by: Ashley Fowler
MOONVILLE, Ind. — A man and his dog were rescued by firefighters Thursday morning after the man’s vehicle became stranded in high water.

Shortly before 11 a.m., firefighters and rescue crews were called to the area of County Road 425 East and County Road 650 North near Moonville.

A dive team from the Anderson Fire Department rescued the man and dog from the vehicle and brought them to dry land.

The vehicle was pulled from the flood waters by a wrecker.

The man and his dog were unhurt and no firefighters were injured.

