Man found dead in house fire near West Lafayette

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A man and an animal died in a house fire Tuesday near West Lafayette, the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office says.

The man was not identified in a news release issued Tuesday from the sheriff’s office. News 8 on Wednesday reached out to the Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office to determine if the man has been identified.

A 911 caller reported the fire about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Blueberry Lane. That’s in the Green Meadows subdivision located off State Road 26 about a mile northwest of its intersection with U.S. 52.

After crews from four fire department got the fire under control, the man was found dead in the home, the release said.

The released did not say what type of animal was found dead.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal was called to assist with the sheriff’s office’s investigation.