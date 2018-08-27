Local News

Man arrested after going 100 mph on I-70 in stolen vehicle

By:

Posted: Aug 27, 2018 11:04 AM EDT

Updated: Aug 27, 2018 11:04 AM EDT

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) - One man is in custody after doing 100 mph in a 70 mph zone in Henry County on I-70, according to the Indiana State Police.

ISP also says the vehicle, which was being driven by 25-year-old Travis Duncan, was stolen.

On Sunday evening, just before 9:30 p.m., an ISP trooper witnessed an eastbound Chevy Equinoix traveling at 100 mph.

The trooper then turned on his vehicle's lights,  but the Equinoix refused to stop, continuing eastbound. 

Officers from a number of different departments also responded to the pursuit and implemented a tire deflation device several miles away from where the pursuit initially began, near mile marker 146.

After incurring a flat front tire, the Equinoix came to a stop and Duncan, the driver, was taken into custody.

He was transported to the Henry County Jail. He faces a number of preliminary charges, including resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle, reckless driving and driving while suspended.

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Local Headlines

Latest Local News

Trending Stories

National Headlines