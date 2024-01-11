Search
Man arrested after standoff with police in Columbus

Justin Morgan, 42, of Columbus. (Provided Photo/Columbus Police Department)
by: Hunter Godby-Schwab
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A theft suspect was arrested early Thursday morning after a standoff with police near an elementary school in Columbus, according to a release.

At 2:30 a.m. Columbus Police Department officers found a vehicle being driven by Justin Morgan, 42, of Columbus, who was a suspect in a recent theft of a firearm from a residence. He parked at the 2700 block of California Court and refused commands given to him by officers on the scene. That is near Lillian Schmitt Elementary School.

During the initial standoff, Morgan refused to exit his vehicle and told officers he had a handgun with him. CPD crisis negotiators and SWAT were dispatched to the scene, followed by a bomb squad.

For an extended period of time, Morgan still refused to exit post-negotiations. Bomb squad officers then used a robot to break his car window and released tear gas.

Morgan shortly after exited the vehicle and was arrested by SWAT. He was then transported to Columbus Hospital to be looked at and was transferred to the Bartholomew County Jail.

Morgan faces preliminary charges of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, unlawful possession of a handgun, and resisting law enforcement.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.

(Provided Photo/Columbus Police Department)

