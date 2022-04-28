Local

Man arrested, driving under the influence with child in car

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Police say a man was speeding and driving under the influence with his five-year-old daughter unrestrained in the back seat.

Indiana State Police took 36-year-old Tony Floyd of Indianapolis into custody Wednesday just before 7:00 p.m. after stopping him for speeding on I-69 near State Road 64. Police say Floyd was driving 90 mph in a 70 mph zone.

Investigators say Floyd’s 5-year-old daughter was in the back seat without a seatbelt on. Police smelled alcohol and burnt marijuana in the car.

After investigating, police found that Floyd was under the influence of alcohol and marijuana.

Police arrested Floyd and took him to the Gibson County Jail. He is being held on bond for a level 6 felony for operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger under 18.

Investigators say the child was released to her mother.