Man arrested following SWAT standoff in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) -- One man is facing multiple charges after police said he made threats toward his family with a firearm Sunday.

It happened in the 6000 block of New Columbus Road where it was believed 45-year-old Brant Davis made threats to harm his wife and children with a firearm after a verbal altercation.

Police arrived at the residence after they learned Davis would be home alone Monday. Davis was advised that there were multiple warrants for his arrest before finally surrendering after several hours of negotiations.

Investigators later found multiple firearms and ammunition throughout the home. A small amount of marijuana was also found as well.

Davis faces two felony firearms charges, one felony intimidation charge and a misdemeanor drug charge.

Davis already had a history that included charges of kidnapping, aggravated battery and unlawful possession of firearms.