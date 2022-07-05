Local

Man arrested for fatal July Fourth shooting in New Albany

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WISH) — A man has been arrested for fatal shooting Monday in New Albany, says the New Albany Police Department.

Just after 11:15 p.m., police responded to a shooting on the 1300 block of Bono Road, where they found a 20-year-old male who had been shot.

The man was taken to a hospital in Louisville where he was pronounced dead.

Police arrested 18-year-old Nicholas Bowerman for the shooting and he is being held at the Floyd County Jail.

No further statements have been released at this time.