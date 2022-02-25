Local

Man arrested in shooting death of woman near Grissom Air Reserve Base

BUNKER HILL, Ind. (WISH) — An 18-year-old man was arrested after an 18-year-old woman died after a shooting Thursday afternoon in a housing area adjacent to Grissom Air Reserve Base, Indiana State Police say.

Hanna Cox, of Bunker Hill, died at the scene.

Jeremiah Smith, of Peru, is facing preliminary charges of involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide, and pointing a firearm.

Sgt. Tony Slocum of the state police said 911 callers shortly after 3:35 p.m. Thursday reported a possible person shot in a parked car in the 2700 block of Capehart Street. Officers from Miami County Sheriff’s Department and the Maconaquah Police Department arrived to find Cox shot.

“The investigation led officers to Smith’s nearby home,” said a news release issued late Thursday night. “He was taken into custody without incident. Cox had been visiting Smith. Evidence revealed he was allegedly inside the parked car when Cox was shot.”