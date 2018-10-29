Man attacked with hatchet found in south side Walmart parking lot, in serious condition

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - A man who had been attacked with a hatchet was found in a Walmart parking lot on the city's south side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just before noon Monday, officers responded to the Walmart in the 7200 block of U.S. 31 for a man who had been attacked.

After arriving on scene, police learned that the victim had been attacked with a hatchet. He then drove himself to the Walmart parking lot, where he was discovered, following the attack.

Police say the attack did not occur in the parking lot and at this time, are unsure as to where exactly it did take place.

The victim was transported to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital in serious condition.