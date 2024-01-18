Man hurt in storage units’ fire tells medics he’s living there

Firefighters were called at 6:13 a.m. Jan. 17, 2024, to the fire at County Line Self Storage, 1485 W. County Line Road, Greenwood, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Greenwood Fire Department)

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — A man seriously burned in a Wednesday morning fire at a self-storage facility told medics that he’d been living in his storage unit “off and on for some time,” Greenwood Fire Department says.

The man, who the department did not publicly name, was hospitalized with suspected inhalation burns and other burns to his body, says Tyler Swardson, the spokesperson for the fire department.

Firefighters were called at 6:13 a.m. Wednesday to the fire at County Line Self Storage, 1485 W. County Line Road. Callers reported flames coming from the storage units about a half-mile east of State Road 135/South Meridian Street along the Indianapolis and Greenwood border.

Investigators on Wednesday night continued to find the cause of the fire. They could not immediately determine if the man burned was living in the storage unit when the fire happened.

A Greenwood firefighter also was hurt. Franciscan Health medical staff treated the firefighter, who was returned to light duty during his recovery, the spokesman says.

At least six storage units were burned, “some by means of fire and some by means of forcible entry,” the spokesperson said by email to News 8. The fire was out in about an hour and 45 minutes.

White River Township and Greenwood fire department was one of several agencies responding to the blaze.

Greenwood Fire Department provided photos of the fire and the aftermath. One photo shows what appears to be a classic car that narrowly escaped the flames.