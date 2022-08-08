Local

Man charged for July homicide on city’s southeast side

IMPD patrol cars at the scene of a shooting on Padre Lane in Indianapolis on July 17, 2022. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man faces charges for a July homicide on the city’s southeast side.

Najee D. Givens, 33, was charged Friday with murder, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Givens is accused of fatally shooting 25-year-old Timothy Rucker on July 17 at a home in the 5000 block of Padre Lane. That’s a residential area near the intersection of Emerson Avenue and Thompson Road.

On Saturday, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office served Givens on his arrest warrant for his role in Rucker’s death. Givens was already in jail on an unrelated offense.

