Man charged with murder of Richmond police officer Seara Burton dies in prison

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The man charged with the murder of a Richmond police officer nearly two years ago has died in prison.

Phillip Lee was found unresponsive in his cell at the Pendleton Correctional Facility just after 12:45 a.m. Thursday and he was later pronounced deceased, Indiana State Police said in a release.

Lee was accused of shooting 28-year-old Richmond K-9 officer Seara Burton in the head during a traffic stop on Aug. 10. Burton died of her injuries on Sept. 18, just over two weeks after she was taken off life support.

He was due to appear in court on June 13 for a pretrial conference. A jury trial was scheduled for February 2025.

State police say toxicology results and an autopsy are pending but foul play is not suspected.

Per policy, Pendleton Correctional Facility requested the assistance of the Indiana State Police to investigate the death.