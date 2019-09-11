Man continues tradition of waving the American flag, honoring those lost on Sept. 11

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Every year on Sept.11, an Indianapolis man waves the American flag over I-465 for 12 hours.

James Clark said he’s grateful for the opportunity to come out and remember those who were lost on that horrible day.

Like most people, Clark remembers exactly where he was on that fateful day, which is why waves the flag on that particularly overpass.

He says Indianapolis is a great supportive city. During his 12 hours of waving the flag, Clark says several people have stopped over the years and given him food.

Clark, who is a veteran and a small business owner, shuts down his business every year on Sept. 11 to remember those who perished on that day 18 years ago.

Clark begins his flag-waving tradition at 6 a.m.