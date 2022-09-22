Local

Man convicted of shooting 2 Indiana judges outside Indianapolis White Castle

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man who shot and wounded two southern Indiana judges outside an Indianapolis fast food restaurant in 2019 has been convicted on seven of eight felonies and one misdemeanor.

After a three-day trial, a jury found Brandon Kaiser guilty on Wednesday of aggravated battery, multiple battery-related charges, and carrying a handgun without a license. He was acquitted on one count of battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.

He’s scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 21.

Clark County Circuit judges Brad Jacobs and Andrew Adams were shot during a dispute in the parking lot of a downtown White Castle restaurant. Kaiser claimed he was acting in self-defense.

Disciplinary charges were filed against Jacobs, Adams, and a third judge, now-former Crawford Circuit Judge Sabrina Bell, for their roles in the incident. The trio was in Indianapolis for a conference.