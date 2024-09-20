Man critically hurt after rescued from pond
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A middle-aged man was in critical condition Friday afternoon after being rescued from a subdivision’s pond north of downtown Noblesville, police say.
The man’s name was not publicly shared.
Noblesville Police Department and Noblesville Fire Department were called just after 4 p.m. Friday to the pond near Windwood Parkway and Hague Road.
Lt. Bruce Barnes with Noblesville police says a 911 caller told a dispatcher that the man was standing atop the water fountain in the middle of the pond before jumping back into the water and not resurfacing.
A fire department diver found the submerged man, and he was taken to Riverview Hospital in critical condition.
