Man critically hurt after south side house fire, IFD says

Indianapolis firefighters on the scene of a house fire at East Kelly Street and South State Avenue on Dec. 9, 2024. (WISH Photo/Jeff Clayton)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A house fire on Indy’s south side Monday morning has left a man in his 60s critically injured, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.

Online police reports show IFD crews were called to the area of East Kelly Street and South State Avenue around 8:15 a.m. on a report of a double residence fire with a person trapped inside.

That neighborhood is just south of East Raymond Street near I-65.

They arrived and began fighting the blaze. IFD says by the time they found the man inside, he was “barely conscious.” He was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

The man’s neighbor tried to help him escape by breaking out windows, firefighters told News 8. They were treated for cuts at the scene and are “otherwise OK.”

They did not say what the extent of the damage was or determined the cause of the fire.