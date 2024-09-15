Man critically injured after collision with IMPD vehicle

Scene of the incident near the 8300 block of Michigan Road. (WISH Photo/Adele Reich)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was critically injured Sunday after being struck by a marked Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department vehicle on the city’s northwest side.

Around 2:34 p.m. Sunday, an on-duty IMPD officer in a marked police vehicle was involved in a serious bodily injury crash involving a pedestrian in the 8300 block of Michigan Road. The pedestrian, an adult male, was given aid by Pike Township Fire Department personnel. The man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. The involved officer was not injured.

IMPD crash investigators arrived on the scene to begin an investigation. An IMPD internal affairs detective responded to the scene to begin a separate administrative investigation.

The involved officer was taken to an area hospital for a blood draw, which is standard procedure with any driver involved in a serious bodily injury crash.