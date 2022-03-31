Local

Man critically injured after his SUV crashes into 2 houses on near-east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was critically injured after the SUV he was driving crashed into two houses on the near-east side Thursday morning.

Police say the man was traveling southbound on State Avenue just south of Prospect Street around 4:30 a.m. and left the road. He struck the corner of one house and came to a stop against a trailer and a second home.

The SUV ended up resting on the trailer in an almost completely vertical position.

The man was ejected during the crash and taken to the hospital, according to police.

No other injuries were reported.