Man critically injured in officer involved shooting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — A man is in critical condition after being shot by an officer with the Columbus (IN) Police Department Sunday morning, according to Indiana State Police.

CPD say officers responded to a report of a suspicious person walking around a home in a residential area off of North National Road just after 4 a.m.

ISP, who were asked to assist with the investigation, say the homeowner was on vacation and called 911 after seeing an unknown person on security footage.

An officer located an armed male suspect outside the home. He fired his weapon an undetermined number of times and hit the suspect, according to CPD. The man was transported to Columbus Municipal Hospital and then flown to an Indianapolis hospital for further treatment.

The officer was uninjured and has been placed on administrative leave in accordance with department protocol.