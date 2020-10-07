Local

Man critically injured in overnight crash

by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One man is in critical condition after an overnight crash, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, officers were called to the area of North College Avenue and East Washington Street for an accident.

Police said a man was injured in the single-vehicle crash after hitting a bridge column in the area. It’s unclear what caused the driver to swerve and strike the column.

The man was transported to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital.

