Man dead after 2-vehicle crash on U.S. 36

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A man is dead a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 36, police say.

At 4:25pm Sunday, members of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, McCordsville Police Department, and Fortville Police Department were called to the area of U.S. 36 and County Road 400 West between McCordsville and Fortville. Deputies arrived on the scene and called for the Hancock County Fatal Accident Crash Team to respond due to the severity of the crash.

The crash involved a 2006 Kawasaki Motorcycle and a 2014 Chevy Silverado Pickup. The Kawasaki was driven by one male who died at the scene. The Chevy Silverado was occupied by one male driver, who had no reported injuries.

The Kawasaki was traveling east on US-36 towards Fortville. Witnesses stated the driver of the Kawasaki was traveling at a very high rate of speed and passed several vehicles in a no-passing area. The driver was identified as Robert Siuzdak, 30, of Avon, Indiana. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been notified. He was wearing a helmet.

The Silverado was crossing both lanes of U.S. 36 to continue north on County Road 400 West. From the evidence on scene, Investigators believe the Silverado had crossed the eastbound lane, and was crossing the westbound lane of US-36. At that time, the Kawasaki was traveling at a high rate of speed and crossed over into the westbound lane to pass other vehicles. The Kawasaki struck the side of the Silverado.

The driver of the Silverado was wearing his seatbelt during the crash and had no injuries. He was identified as Bradley Adkins, 39, of Greenfield, Indiana. Mr. Adkins has cooperated with the investigation, and has provided his statement. At this time, police say drugs and alcohol are not suspected.

U.S. 36 was closed for approximately two hours while Hancock County Fatal Accident Crash Team officers conducted their on-scene investigation.