Man dead after being struck by vehicle on south side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle while crossing the street on Tuesday evening, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says.

Investigators have not shared the name or age of the man yet.

Capt. Don Weilhemmer with IMPD Night Watch told News 8 that around 8:15 p.m., officers were sent to Shelby Street at Lawrence Avenue on a report of a personal injury crash.

That intersection is on the south side off Madison Avenue.

When police arrived, they found a man who had been crossing the street by a nearby gas station when he was struck by a vehicle traveling north on Shelby Street.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead by hospital staff.

The driver of the vehicle, an older woman, told investigators that as she was traveling north, another vehicle was driving south on Shelby Street and she was unable to see the man as he came out on the street.

Investigators say they do not believe alcohol was a factor in the incident.