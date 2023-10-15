Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Man dead after fatal crash on city’s west side

Deadly crash on Lafayette Road

by: Jay Adkins
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is dead after being struck in a crash on the west side of Indianapolis Saturday night, police say.

At 7:50 p.m. Saturday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a crash where a man was struck in the 2000 block of Lafayette Road. That is a residential area on the city’s west side. Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services and officers arrived to the scene, where the man was located and pronounced dead.

Investigators did release any information on what caused the accident or the man’s identity.

This article will be updated when more information has been released.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Poland’s opposition leader Tusk says...
International News /
Colts fall in Jacksonville for...
Indianapolis Colts /
Five-star basketball recruit commits to...
College Basketball /
A $1.4 million speeding ticket...
National News /
Stoneman Douglas High shooting site...
National News /
Secret audio, a star witness,...
National News /
Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’...
Entertainment /
Powerful earthquake shakes west Afghanistan...
International News /