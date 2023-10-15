Man dead after fatal crash on city’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is dead after being struck in a crash on the west side of Indianapolis Saturday night, police say.

At 7:50 p.m. Saturday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a crash where a man was struck in the 2000 block of Lafayette Road. That is a residential area on the city’s west side. Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services and officers arrived to the scene, where the man was located and pronounced dead.

Investigators did release any information on what caused the accident or the man’s identity.

This article will be updated when more information has been released.