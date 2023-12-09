Man dead after house fire near East Morris Street

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died after a fire broke out in his home near East Morris Street on Friday afternoon.

At 3:47 p.m. Friday, firefighters with the Indianapolis Fire Department were dispatched to a residence in the 3500 block of East Morris Street on a report of a house fire. That is a residential area on the city’s southeast side. Multiple callers reported fire and a possible explosion at the residence. When firefighters arrived to the location at 3:50 p.m., they noticed heavy fire and smoke coming from the residence.

Firefighters got the fire under control at 4:12 p.m. Investigators believe combustibles next to a space heater may have started the fire.

The owner of the home, 67-year-old William Helms, was transported to a local hospital in critical condition after sustaining severe injuries in the fire. He later died at the hospital.

This marks the 10th fire fatality in Indianapolis this year.