Man dead after motorcycle crash near downtown

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A motorcyclist has died after a crash near downtown Indianapolis Wednesday.

At 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle crash in the area of East Washington Street and North Pine Street.

The driver of a motorcycle was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. The driver was identified as a male, but his age and identity was not made available by police.

Despite attempts by medical professionals, the man died at the hospital.

Investigators believe the motorcycle was eastbound on East Washington Street when it struck a car that was turning from the Interstate 65 ramp to westbound on East Washington Street. Police are unsure if the speed of the motorcycle is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash. The driver of the car remained on scene and cooperated with police.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor, police say.

East Washington Street will be closed at North Pine Street in both directions for an extended period of time. Drivers are encouraged to use East Ohio Street, East New York Street, and East Michigan Street as alternate routes. Traffic from the Interstate 65 ramp is being diverted eastbound on East Washington Street. Drivers trying to access downtown from Interstate 65 are encouraged to exit at Interstate 70 westbound and exit at Meridian Street.