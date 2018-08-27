Man dead after northwest side shooting Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Scene of fatal shooting on the northwest side on Aug. 27, 2018. (WISH Photo) [ + - ] Video

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - One man is dead following a shooting on the city's northwest side early Monday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The fatal shooting happened in the 8200 block of Lenox Lane just after 12:30 a.m.

After arriving on scene, officers did scene people on scene and a vehicle that had been struck by gunfire.

An adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds was located. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Police say the suspect was spotted leaving the scene in a vehicle with heavy front-end damage.

The fatal shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.