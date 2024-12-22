Man dead after oncoming train strikes car on East 34th Street

Scene of the incident near the 5700 block of East 34th Street. (WISH Photo/TJ Whitmer)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is dead Saturday after his vehicle was struck by an oncoming train on the city’s east side, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says.

Around 8:25 p.m. Saturday, IMPD officers responded to a report of a vehicle crash in the 5700 block of East 34th Street by OnStar and Apple Watch. Officers arrived on the scene, where they found a white four-door Audi that had been struck by a train and dragged about 75 feet down the tracks. The train’s conductor witnessed the crash and said the driver of the Audi (identified as an adult male) drove around the barricade sign, attempting to beat the train to the tracks.

The train stopped after the collision. CSX officers were called to the scene. The driver of the Audi was pronounced dead at the scene.

The IMPD fatal crash investigation team is investigating the incident.