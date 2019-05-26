Man dead after Saturday evening Lawrence shooting
LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) - One person is dead following a Lawrence shooting Saturday evening, according to the Lawrence Police Department.
Just after 11:15 p.m, officers responded to the 8200 block of Harrison Drive for a report of shots fired. After arriving on the scene, an adult male was discovered in the front yard of a residence. Police say the man was suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his abdomen.
He was transported to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition. However, police say he did not survive his injuries.
Police have not released possible suspect or victim information.
The fatal shooting remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
