Man dead after Saturday evening Lawrence shooting

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) - One person is dead following a Lawrence shooting Saturday evening, according to the Lawrence Police Department.

Just after 11:15 p.m, officers responded to the 8200 block of Harrison Drive for a report of shots fired. After arriving on the scene, an adult male was discovered in the front yard of a residence. Police say the man was suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his abdomen.

He was transported to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition. However, police say he did not survive his injuries.

Police have not released possible suspect or victim information.

The fatal shooting remains under investigation.