Man dead after train-car crash in Jackson County

CROTHERSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A 21-year-old Austin, Ind., man passed away from his injuries after the car he was driving collided with a train in southern Jackson County Monday night.

Indiana State Police troopers were called to the area of County Road 775 South just west of US 31 around 6:30 p.m. Monday on reports of passenger car colliding with a train.

The driver of the car, Dawson Vest, 21, of Austin, was airlifted from the scene to a hospital in Louisville, Ky. Vest later died from his injuries early Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Vest was traveling westbound on County Road 775 South before he entered the path of the train for an unknown reason. His vehicle was struck on the driver’s side, authorities said.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.