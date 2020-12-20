Man dead after truck crashes through field, into ditch near Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A 37-year-old man died Saturday afternoon after crashing a truck through a field and into a ditch in Howard County.

The crash happened in the area of county roads 500 north & 300 west between Kokomo and Galveston, according to the Howard County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Good, 37, of Amboy, was found dead just before 12:45 Sunday afternoon after a report of a single vehicle crash, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators believe Good was driving a truck when it left the roadway and went into a plowed field to the west before traveling 600 feet and crashing into a ditch. It’s believed the crash could’ve happened several hours before deputies found him.

An autopsy will be performed at Community Howard Regional Hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.

Trending Headlines

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Keegan Pyke at 765-614-3492.