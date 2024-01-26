Man dead after 2-vehicle crash in Henry County

MECHANICSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — A man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Henry County on Friday morning, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

At 6:17 a.m. Friday, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, New Castle EMS, the Middletown Fire Department, the Middletown Police Department, and the Indiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of US 36 and Mechanicsburg Road.

A brown Jeep Cherokee driven by Lauren Winter, of Middletown, was eastbound on US 36 when a red Chevrolet Trailblazer, driven by Robert Harris, of Shirley, was northbound on Mechanicsburg Road. For an unknown reason, the Trailblazer entered the intersection directly in the path of the Jeep Cherokee, causing the Jeep to strike the northbound trailblazer in the driver’s side door.

Robert Harris, the driver of the Trailblazer, was pronounced dead at the scene. Lauren Winters was transported to Henry Community Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials have notified Harris’ family of his death. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is conducting the ongoing investigation.

A Middletown firefighter, Duane Crow, suffered an extreme cardiac event while working at the crash scene. He was transported by EMS to St. Vincent Hospital in Anderson, where he is in stable condition.