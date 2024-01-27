Man dead after two-vehicle crash in Tippecanoe County

WEST POINT, Ind. (WISH) — A man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Tippecanoe County on Saturday afternoon, according to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office.

At 1:23 p.m. Saturday, deputies with the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 7500 block of State Road 25 South on reports of a two-vehicle personal injury crash. Initial reports indicated one vehicle involved was also on fire.

Firefighters with the West Point Fire Department arrived to the location and confirmed one driver was dead on the scene as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. Tippecanoe EMS and the Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office also assisted with the investigation.

Investigators determined a blue 2006 Ford F-150, driven by Jonathan Christenberry, 40, of Lafayette, traveled south on State Road 25 South. A silver 2021 Nissan Versa traveled north on State Road 25 South. The Ford traveled left of center and failed to properly negotiate a curve in the roadway. The Ford entered the northbound lane of State Road 25 South and struck the Nissan in a head-on collision.

Christenberry, the driver of the Ford, was wearing a seatbelt and airbags deployed. The Ford became overwhelmed with fire as a result of the collision. Christenberry was able to exit the vehicle and was taken by ambulance to IU Arnett Hospital for additional medical treatment.

The driver of the Nissan, an adult male, sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision. The driver of the Nissan was wearing a seatbelt and airbags deployed, but neither were effective. Officials did not immediately release the identity of the driver.

State Road 25 South remained closed for three and a half hours and traffic was diverted from the area. The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the scene and is being assisted by the Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office. Alcohol is not believed to be a contributing factor of the crash.