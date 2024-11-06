Man dies after crash near 30th & Fall Creek Parkway

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died early Wednesday morning after a crash on the city’s near north side, Indianapolis police said.

Just after 1 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a single-vehicle accident in the area of East 30th Street and Fall Creek Parkway North Drive.

Police and EMS arrived and found the driver, identified in a police report as a 34-year-old man, critically injured. He was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital but did not survive.

IMPD did not say what might have led to the crash or if anyone else was in the vehicle.

No other information was immediately available.