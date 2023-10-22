Man dead, three others injured, in two-vehicle crash on Allisonville Road

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was killed early Sunday morning in a two-vehicle crash on Indianapolis’ northeast side, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says.

The name or age of the man has not been released yet.

Police say around 1:15 a.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the intersection of Allisonville Road and East 66th Street on a report of a possible fatal accident.

Investigators learned that two vehicles were driving southbound when the man’s car bumped into the rear of another vehicle while driving at a high speed. The two vehicles then wrecked.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three people were inside the other vehicle at the time of the crash. They were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say street racing was not a factor in the incident.