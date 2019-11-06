Man dies, 2 hurt in 3-vehicle crash in Tippecanoe County

DAYTON, Ind. (WISH) — A driver was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital and another man in the same car died after it failed to stop at a State Road 38 intersection.

Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call for the crash about 3:50 p.m. Tuesday at State Road 38 and South County Road 900 East. That’s about 2 miles east of I-65 in eastern Tippecanoe County.

The two men were in a blue 2003 Honda Civic that went into the path of and was hit by a gray 2017 Jeep Cherokee traveling east on State Road 38. After the collision, the Honda struck a black 2009 Dodge Ram 1500 truck. The driver of the Jeep, Julia Hoffman, 63, of Frankfort, went to Franciscan St. Elizabeth Health hospital in Lafayette with injuries not believed to be life-threatening. The driver of the truck, Shane Pyle, 39, of Frankfort, was not hurt.

Police did not name the men in the Honda in a news release.

Alcohol and drugs were not believed to have contributed to the crash.