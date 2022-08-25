Local

Man dies, 2 people seriously hurt in crash on Washington Street ramp to I-465

Firefighters from the Wayne Township Fire Department respond to the scene of a fatal crash near I-465 on August 25, 2022. (Provided Photo/Wayne Township Fire Department)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was killed and two people were seriously injured in a crash Thursday morning on the U.S. 40/Washington Street on-ramp to southbound I-465.

The crash happened at around 5:15 a.m. when the driver of an SUV failed to navigate the curve in the ramp, continued straight through a grassy ditch, hit the embankment on the on-ramp, and went airborne, Indiana State Police said in a statement.

The SUV landed on the other side of the on-ramp, overturned, and came to rest upside-down.

State police say at least two of the three people inside the SUV, including the man who died, were thrown from the vehicle.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The two others were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The police investigation is ongoing and toxicology test results are pending.

State police did not share the name of the man who died or any of the people who were injured.

The on-ramp was closed for about six hours for investigation and cleanup.