Coroner IDs 26-year-old who died in Greenwood apartment explosion, fire

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — A 26-year-old man died earlier this month after an explosion and fire at an apartment in Greenwood, the Johnson County Coroner’s Office said Monday.

The coroner’s office says it has yet to determine the cause and manner of death of Jonathan Gerardo Ramirez Prieto. Investigators, including the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, have not completed their work, the coroner’s office said in a news release.

The coroner had previously reported that DNA testing had to be done to identify the man who died in the explosion and fire.

Tyler Swardson, the public information officer for the Greenwood Fire Department, previously reported authorities were called sometime in the morning of Dec. 8 to the fire in the 400 block of Clearview Way. That’s at the Clearview Apartments located just west of Greenwood High School.

Swardson previously said in a news release that the primary apartment could not initially be searched due to a large fire and structural hazards.