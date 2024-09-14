Man dies after being hit by car on Indy’s northeast side near Lawrence

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died early Saturday morning after police say he was hit by a car while riding his moped on Indianapolis’ northeast side.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says officers were dispatched to the 6100 block of East 34th Street around 4 a.m. to investigate a “no-information accident.” That’s near the intersection of East 34th Street and Massachusetts and Arlington avenues.

They arrived to find two vehicles, a black sedan and a moped, with heavy damage. They also found the man lying in the grass off East 34th Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say they believe a black sedan was driving west on 34th Street when it crossed the center line, hitting the moped.

Witnesses told police that they saw the man driving the sedan trying to flee the scene after the accident. He was located, detained, and shortly after, arrested on charges of an outstanding warrant. Police did not say what the warrant was for.

IMPD says they believe intoxication may have been a factor in the accident, but are waiting for toxicology results to confirm.

East 34th Street will be closed between Mass Ave. and North Elizabeth Street while investigators are on the scene. IMPD asks drivers to avoid the area.