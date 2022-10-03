Local

Russiaville man dies after hit by vehicle in Boone County

SHERIDAN, Ind. (WISH) — A male pedestrian died Sunday after he was hit by a vehicle while walking along State Road 47 in Sheridan, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Just before 9:30 p.m., county dispatchers received a report of a man walking eastbound in the 9200 block of East State Road 47. That’s a rural area near County Road North 900 East, about 4.5 miles west of downtown Sheridan.

A few minutes later, a second call came in saying that the man had been hit by a vehicle, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The sheriff’s office identified the victim as 42-year-old Roger Wisehart Jr., of Russiaville, Ind.

Investigators determined that Wisehart’s vehicle had run out of fuel and he was walking east toward Sheridan when he was hit, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver of the vehicle that hit Wisehart stayed at the scene and was cooperating with the investigation.

The incident remains under investigation.