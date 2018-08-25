Local News

Man dies after collision between vehicle, motor scooter in Greenfield

By:

Posted: Aug 25, 2018 05:47 AM EDT

Updated: Aug 25, 2018 05:47 AM EDT

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) -- One man is dead after his motor scooter was struck by a vehicle Friday night in Greenfield.

It happened around 10 p.m. near the 34000 block of West US 40 when officials were called out to investigate a crash.

Witnesses reported 47-year-old Randy Smith was lying in the roadway and unresponsive. He was later pronounced dead.

The 18-year-old female driver of the vehicle that struck Smith's scooter remained on scene and provided a blood sample.

Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Local Headlines

Latest Local News

Trending Stories

National Headlines