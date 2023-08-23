Man dies after found shot behind Indianapolis hotel

A man died after being found shot behind a hotel on the northwest side of Indianapolis, IMPD says. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man found shot behind a hotel on the city’s northwest side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called just before 11 p.m. Tuesday to a shooting in the 9000 block of Wesleyan Road. That’s just north of the intersection of 86th Street and North Michigan Road.

Officers arrived and found the injured man, but he did not survive. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will release the man’s name after his family is notified.

Investigators say they need the community’s help to find the shooter and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Gregory Shue at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or by e-mail at Gregory.Shue@indy.gov.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers of Indiana at 317-262-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted through the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones and online at www.CrimeTips.org.